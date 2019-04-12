ESM Girl – Chelsea Roett

Chelsea Roett

Instagram/ @chelsearoett

Hometown/ Barbados

Suit name

Sierra Top Steel/Cord $50

Stella Bottom Steel/Cord $46

Photographer credit/ Rachel Roett

Favorite East Coast surf spot – New Symrna Beach Florida… I hate the sharks but for some reason I always do great in contests there ￼

Favorite female surfer– Carissa Moore and Stephanie Gilmore I love their styles and have watched them and tried to learn from them throughout my surfing career.

What do you love about the ocean? The ocean has pretty much made me who I am today. I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have it in my life. I live on an island and have spent so many days on the beach with my parents for as long as I can remember. When I step into the ocean I feel this calmness like everything that’s on my mind or bothering me just goes away. It’s my happy place ￼️

Favorite IMSY bikini? The Margo Top and the Drew bottom have always been my favorites they stay on and don’t budge!

Goals for the future?

My main goal for right now is to make the Olympics but in a couple years I would like to be fluent in Spanish and look toward opening my own Montessori school here in Barbados.

More on IMSY

More ESM Girls