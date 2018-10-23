Clipped! A Quickie with Leslie…

Award winning Outer Banks high school video prodigy, Logan Marshall – who’s excellent video “Outer” was reviewed ( glowingly ) here at www.easternsurf.com a few months and helped him win the 2018 North Carolina Emerging Surf Filmer Of The Year award – just sent us this tasty little short he spliced together for your enjoyment pleasure post Hurricane Leslie’s generous outpouring of swell. Featuring top shelf Carolinian talent Bo Raynor, Gabe Morvil, Micah Cantor, Luke Gordon and Noah Futrell it’s quick but totally satisfying…