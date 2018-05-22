Listen Now! 3 Free Tracks From Joe Bonamassa’s New “Blues Explosion Live” !

(Please allow a few short seconds for songs to download )

Joe Bonamassa’s love of the British Blues is at the heart of his musical inspiration and, for the first time, with this unforgettable live performance he was able to pay spiritual and aural homage to the British guitarists that inspired him, including the big three- Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

With this live, double CD release Bonamassa take a deep bow to his axe-slinging, British Blues heroes during a short but very sweet July of 2016 tour of Britain. With in the span of less than a half dozen performances this particular show was recorded at Greenwich Music Time at The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London and the band was blowing free and easy firing on all musical cylinders.

Track 04: Plynth ( water down the drain ) / 5:36

This spot-on salute to one of most rocks magical era’s and it’s iconic six stringers was captured perfectly by the guitarist and ably assisted by bandmates Michael Rhodes (Bass), Reese Wynans (Keyboards), Anton Fig (Drums) and Russ Irwin (Rhythm Guitar & Backing Vocals).

With not a clunker in the bunch highlights include a faithful rendition of “Swlbar” ( “she walks like a bearded rainbow” is what the non-sensical acronym stands for but hey, it was the late 60’s after all ! ) by Eric Clapton’s seminal, power trio “super group” Cream, “Let Me Love You Baby” and “Plynth ( water down the drain )” two Jeff Beck Group classics and an absolutely on fire, version of Led Zepplin’s “Tea For two / I Can’t Quit You” which is worth the price of admission alone for this Bonamssa and Co. tour de force. This musical “explosion” is full-on nuclear. – Mez –

Track 02: Tea For Two / I Can’t Quit You Baby / 3:39

Track: Swlabr / 6:26

Track List:

1. Beck’s Bolero / Rice Pudding

2. Mainline Florida

3. Boogie With Stu

4. Let Me Love You Baby

5. Plynth (Water Down The Drain)

6. Spanish Boots

7. Double Crossing Time

8. Motherless

9. Swlabr

10. Tea For One / I Can’t Quit You Baby

11. Little Girl

12. Pretending

13. Black Winter / Django

14. How Many More Times