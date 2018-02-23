Tripping – And Ripping! – Jamaica With Icah, Mendia And Posner

Story Scott Posner, photos Brett Prinz/Crowd Control Surfboards

Who:

Pete “Yeti” Mendia, Brett “Yo-Man” Prinz, and myself Scott Posner, Icah Wilmot (our host)

What:

A 5 day trip to a Caribbean paradise

When:

Early of February 2018

Where:

The Kingston, Jamaica and Jamnesia Surf Camp areas

Shaper Brett “Yo-Man” Prinz from Crowd Control Surfboards who sponsors Icah and Pete the “Yeti” Mendia along with myself, who also provides local legend ripper Icah Wilmot with Fin-S tool-less fin system in his equipment, had been invited to come surf and check out the surf scene in Jamaica over the last few years but never made the move.

To keep it brief, we saw some mid-winter swell headed right that way and decided it was finally time to take Icah up on his generous offer and make the journey to Jamaica to hopefully score some waves, deliver some fresh new surfboards to Icah and the locals and catch some of those legendary Irie Jamaican vibrations.

The scene was super mellow where we stayed with friendly people, great music, surf stoked groms, postcard turquoise hued water and rocky reef bottom points which provide fun and punchy surf. We made lots of friends and hung out amongst the locals, talking story while drinking Red Stripes and ice cold coconuts with the “Jelly Man” in a rad little wooden convenience store. There was nothing but cool rasta vibes and smiles.

After surfs, everything we ate was simply delicious. Coconut rice, pasta salad, fried chicken, jerk chicken, jerk pork, escovitch fish, curry goat, and brown stew chicken to name a few of the amazing meals we experienced.

The local pro surf talent was impressive as well. We shared waves with the Wilmot family (Icah and Ivah), Shama Beckford, and Garren Pryce to name a few. All the boys were super cool and fun to surf with. Everyone at the Wilmots Jamnesia Surf Camp was very friendly and hospitable along with all of the traveling guests we met visiting from all over the world. We will all definitely be putting Jamaica in our surf trip rotation more often than not and would like to thank the Wilmots and everybody who welcomed us with open arms for making this adventure made as fun as anything you could hope for!