Shooting Stars- ESA Elite’s Hawaii Team Trip Coverage Here With MEGA Photo Gallery And Video!

April 20, 2018 •
Eastern Surfing Association, Travel
Story by Michelle Sommers, please scroll to bottom for video documenting the trip by Shoot Media:
The ESA All-Star Team wrapped up two great weeks in March on the North Shore of Oahu surfing the seven-mile miracle from sun-up to sun-down each day.
As always, Hawaii provided powerful waves that challenged some of the most elite young surfers from all over the east coast. The All-Stars made the trip to Hawaii with fellow team members and experienced mentors who guided them along the way.
The 7 Mile Miracle as viewed just north of Lani’s from Jocko’s and Chuns looking towards Waimea. Photo: Shoots Media
Each All-Star had an opportunity to be coached by expert Pipeline surfer, and north shore lifeguard, Tamayo Perry and his wife, Emilia.
“It was a pleasure and an awesome personal experience getting to work with and coach this new batch of east coast groms,” Perry said. “If these kids keep up their eagerness and hard work, they will all go a long way in the surfing world.”
This man knows what he’s talking about- Tamayo Perry giving pointers to All-Stars Trevor Francis and Ted Eberhardt. Photo: Shoots Media
Junior All-Star Chase Lieder said, “Tamayo is an ambassador of Aloha. I was stoked to surf Pipeline as I got a few of the best barrels of my life!”
Katelyn Sewell said, “I gained so much confidence in surfing bigger waves as I was pushed hard, but not to the point where I was uncomfortable.”
“Training with Tamayo gave us a lot of useful information about everything. He is critical in a way that teaches you because he is so knowledgeable,” added Logan Coluccio.
Logan Coluccio lifting his air game. Photo: Krissy Torelli
The ESA All-Star Team creates a team within an individualized sport. Team members compete against one another in many surfing events, however, when they travel and learn together, they form friendships that last a lifetime.
“It’s great these young surfers are making memories together, and sharing these experiences as a group,” said Michelle Sommers, ESA’s executive director. “The team mentors did a fantastic job making sure everyone had a great time while keeping a watchful eye, providing transportation, taking lots of photos and running a household with meals and laundry.”
All about team work! And, of course, having fun. Photo: Shoots Media
Along with plenty of surfing, the team members were invited to tour the famous Volcom House, grabbed some souvenirs from Liam McNamara at North Shore Surf Shop and indulged in plenty of Ted’s Bakery pies and local acai bowls.
Jason Motes, the All-Star Team’s coach said, “The trip was an incredible bonding time for me to get to know the All-Stars in some of the best waves in the world. These kids were charging big Sunset and challenging Pipeline. I’m so proud of all these young surfers.”
Coach Motes motivating as well as teaching proper rail useage. Photo: Shoots Media
Mentor Samantha Newkirk adds, “It was incredible to go from being intimidated while paddling out, to thinking the same waves were too small at the end of the week!”
Special thanks ESA All-Star Team sponsor Rip Curl, Tamayo and Emilia Perry, ESA All-Star team coach Jason Motes, Shoots Media, the photographer’s who contributed to this story and the mentors listed below who volunteered their time to make this a great trip.
ESA All-Star Mentors:
Coach Jason Motes
Krissy Torelli
Lenny Nichols
Pamela Hill
Jesse McCrery
Kainalu Nichols
Samantha Newkirk
Aloha and welcome to Hawai’i keiki’s! ESA Southeast Regional Director and East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer Pam Hill shepherding her crew through the labyrinth that is Honolulu Airport. Photo: Shoots Media
Ted Eberhardt goes deep. Photo: Krissy Torelli
All-Star mentor / member, Kai Nichols setting his rail and the tone for the team to follow . Photo: Lenny Nichols
Morning surf check at Backdoor. Photo: Shoots Media
Dylan Weeks’s late afternoon bank shot off the corner section. Photo: Krissy Torelli
Trevor Francis. Photo: Lenny Nichols
(l-r) Luke Tanner, Ben McCarthy, Gavin and Logan Coluccio, Blake Tanner. Photo: Shoots Media
Chase Lieder. Photo: Krissy Torelli
Kid stoke should be available in both bottled and tablet form. Kanoa Wong ( left ) and Blayr Barton in froth mode. Photo: Shoots Media
Nick Hutchins taking the North Shore challenge head on. Photo: Lenny Nichols
A classic North Shore postcard moment- heading out into the early morning surf with the sun rising and slowly lifting the shadows from Pupukea Hieght’s with sunlit Mokuleia in the far background. Photo: Shoots Media
Callie Summerlin powering. Photo: Shoots Media
Logan Coluccio. Photo: Krissy Torelli
Another teaching moment in form, positioning and style from All-Star mentor Kai Nichols. Photo: Lenny Nichols
Who’s having more fun at this moment then Callie Summerlin ( top ) and Olivia Beaven? That would be what you call a rhetorical question. Photo: Shoots Media
Callie Summerlin, one of the brightest in a galaxy of shining ESA All-Stars. Photo: Krissy Torelli
What lurks below is just as important to know and understand as the waves themselves in Hawaii which is all a part of the education process. Photo: Shoots Media
Sarah Abbott Girl Powering!. Photo: Krissy Torelli
Gavin Coluccio. Photo: Krissy Torelli
Luke Tanner. Photo: Krissy Torelli
Just another Tequila Sunrise, Hawaiian style. Photo: Shoots Media
Newly appointed All-Star coach Jason Motes using the ocean as his chalk board Photo: Shoots Media
Coach Motes teaches another important travel lesson about long distance, overseas flights- catch some sleep whenever you can to combat jet lag. Photo: Shoots Media
Ben McCarthy getting in frame for a water photog. Working with the media – and all forms of social media – has never been more important in building a career. Photo: Shoots Media
Ted Eberhardt s-turning his way down the line. Check-out that gnarly, carving track he’s throwing down. Photo: Lenny Nichols
Dylan Weeks looking strong! Photo: Krissy Torelli
Photo: Shoots Media
ESA All-Star mentor Jesse McCrery throwing buckets, like A LOT of them! Photo: Krissy Torelli
Blayr Barton with Blake Tanner watching. Photo: Shoots Media
Looks like Charles Oblinger has been paying attention judging by this beautiful, text book tail snap . Photo: Krissy Torelli
Maddie Franz meditates on what a great experience being an ESA All-Star can be. Photo: Shoots Media