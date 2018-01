San Clemente ripper Kirra Pinkerton totally blisters the shittake out of this “Larrys Lefts” while warming up for tomorrows hopeful start to the women’s 6 star, Florida Pro event which also includes a mens 1 star.

If you plan on attending this major, international showdown of the ladies world tour hopefuls and some of the top female pro’s like Coco Ho get there early and wear warm clothes, lots of them in anticipation of windchill’s in the 20’s.

Sick-quence by Mez.