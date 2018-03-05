ESM Sick-quence- A Charging Rhino Gores First Peak!

March 5, 2018 • Sick-quence!

Everyone is talking about Sebastian Inlet not being what it was, but believe it or not, this day it looked like it was making a  comeback.  When I took the sequence I didn’t realize who it was because on good days First Peak is packed.  Later on when I took a peak at my photos  on the beach I realized it was Paul “Rhino” Reinecke. When I saw him later on in the parking lot I told him I had a long sequence of his wave. His response was, “I’m stoked you got that shot.  That wave meant a lot to me.  It brought back my youth.”  Sequence: Tom Dugan

 

  • Happy Surfing Okinawa

    Rhino bo!!! Sick!! 🙂

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM