The Dugan Files: The Satellite Sessions 03/21/2019

Last week the state of Florida had surf that kept everyone busy and surfed out. The first few days of the Spring of 2019 were a bit windy, but there was plenty of chunky sections and fun waves leading up to Thursday and Friday. As a late season cold front pushed down the peninsula Thursday saw the wind clocking offshore cleaning up the waves beautifully but the wind blustery creating a bit of work to catch, paddle and drop into the waves. The wind continued to stay strong all day but it helped clean up the swell that was running in the 4 to 6 foot range from the north. As per usual on the East Coast the swell dropped overnight along with the wind and Friday saw as good of conditions as you can ever hope for. Perfect, clean, glassy waves were on hand all day from dawn till dusk with the late afternoon conditions and weather being what you can only call perfect in every sense of the word.

Check out the photos below taken in Satellite Beach in Central Florida. Here’s hoping we get many more of these days all up and down the coast before Spring is over. – Tom Dugan –