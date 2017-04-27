Where the Surfers Are: Spring Break in Central Florida Swell Gallery

All words by Dick “Mez” Meseroll — Once upon a time, long, long ago it seems — especially to the average 18- to 21-year-old college student — Spring Break had a plethora of names, some of which dated back to the 1930s: “Mid-term break,” “spring vacation,” “Easter vacation,” “Easter week,” “reading week,” or my personal fave, “study week.” Study week? Yeah, riiiiiiight…

At some point — around the ’50s and ’60s — people probably figured out that not a whole lot of studying or reading or churchgoing was happening. But a whole lot of other extracurricular monkey business sure was, including lots of partying, pot smoking, and excessive all-night drinking interspersed by nursing hangovers on the beach all day (even if the hangover cure included drinking on the beach while bronzing up so you could take your sunburn/tan back with you to U Mass, UNLV, NC State, or Bum Fuck U out in the various boonie college towns that dot this great land of higher (and we do mean “higher”) education.

Many of these fun-seeking college denizens come to Florida from all four corners of the U.S. and from around the world, turning Easter vacation / Spring Break into a major youth gathering that began in earnest down in Fort Lauderdale in the early ’30s. We don’t need to go too deeply into past history, but it is a fascinating study in corporate commercialization how a single novel written by Glendon Swarthout, infamously titled “Where the Boys Are” and published in 1958 (when I was 6 years old — but I remember the movie and have seen it several times), took “study week” from a relatively low-key, un-obnoxious gathering to some of the most maniacal, ass-twerking, beer-bonging, boob-showing that would make a porn star blush.

The plot line was, basically, college girls meet college boys and have a real good time down in Fort Lauderdale, one of the grandaddies of all early Spring Break destinations along with Daytona Beach. It’s safe to say that book and ensuing movie definitely lit the fuse for those precious few weeks of scholastic down time, flooding Florida with students and good-time Charlies looking for a little fun in the sun.

Then the ’80s hit and MTV got involved, along with Coca-Cola, Budweiser, Trojan, Kotex, and a plethora of huge corpo entities that wanted into those Spring Breakers’ wallets and purses like a crackhead wants a hit. That’s when the shit reallllly hit the fan, ballooning those sleepy beachside burgs with up to 300,000 rowdy revelers hellbent on having the time of their lives, even to the point of occasionally losing one or two to the madness.

The gas thrown on the fire in the ’50s went mushroom cloud nuclear in just two decades, forcing those two towns in particular to start passing restrictive laws and requiring the minimum drinking age in Florida to be raised to 21, which drove the mongrel hordes of partying Visigoths out to other far-flung territories like Panama City Beach, Lake Havasu, and South Padre Island. Some of the hot destinations now require passports, including Cancun, Bermuda, and other exotic international locales.

By 1989, Fort Lauderdale’s Spring Break body count dropped to a much quieter and manageable 80,000 or so, more or less the same for Daytona Beach. And that’s the way we like it here in sleepy Central Florida, where Spring Break or “study week” solitude means you can actually study if you want. It might be swell maps and approaching cold fronts you’re studying, but you can hear yourself think, get a good night’s sleep, surf in relative peace (at most places), and not find a pile of puke on your board bag or a pee-stained couch from the night before’s nocturnal “festivities.”

My main point here is, if you to bypass Spring Break craziness and just have a mellow time, great weather, fun surf, college girls from Bozeman to Burlington to Chapel Hill to Ann Arbor strolling in the sand to hit on, or (for all you visiting ladies!) local, sun-tanned surfer boys to meet on the beach (maybe they’ll even teach you how to ride a wave), they are here. And you can party if you want, although there’s not much craziness going on and most of us just don’t want it here because it’s all about the ocean and beach lifestyle.

And, of course, surfing, as the following gallery culled from the last six weeks in and around Central Florida testifies.

