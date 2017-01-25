nor'easter swell gallery

For a major storm arriving in the middle of January, this week’s nor’easter wasn’t nearly as wintry as expected. Yes, strong winds hammered the region — 40-50 mph in Boston and on Cape Cod, 63 mph gusts recorded in Cape May, NJ, and Slaughter Beach, DE, and downed trees and power lines across New York and Southern New England. But heavy rain and sleet was more then name of the game, with snow and ice limited to interior sections of the region and northern New England.
Coastal flooding was serious along the Delmarva Peninsula, South Jersey, and parts of Long Island, but an upper-level pattern and the track of the surface low-pressure system prevented this week’s swell from being identified as a blizzard or snow event. Still, it was cold — but depending on where you were and when the winds switched, it was also about as good as it gets, with freight train barrels everywhere from Maryland north, solid surf in South Florida, and the first few pulses stretching all the way to Puerto Rico. As we like to say, forget hurricane season — if you really want to see the East Coast in all its saltwater glory, wait for a nor’easter like this week’s to pass. Check the following images, presented with minimal interruptions to highlight the power of each photo, if you don’t believe us…
Sam Hammer, New Jersey. Photo: Jay Rutkowski
Chad Hinkley, South Florida. Photo: Logan Suarez-Penrod
Owen Moss, North Carolina. Photo: Asher Nolan
Dylan Sims, Florida Panhandle. Photo: Katelyn Smith
Raven Lundy, Delmarva. Photo: Mike Incitti
New Jersey. Photo: John Gilman
West Florida. Photo: Michael Dolan
Grant Monahan, New York. Photo: Drew Maloney
New England. Photo: Ralph Fatello
Brian Bassett, North Carolina. Photo: Robbie Vallad
New York. Photo: Evan Conway
South Florida. Photo: Mark Walsh
Jorge Rivera. Photo: Babby Quiñones
Unidentified, New Jersey. Photo: Dave Nilsen
Maryland. Photo: Nick Tribuno
New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti
North Carolina. Photo: Woody Harris
Chase Modelski, South Florida. Photo: Jeff Biege
North Carolina. Photo: Asher Nolan
Sam Crumm, Puerto Rico. Photo: Brian Landergan
New York. Photo: Mike Nelson
North Carolina. Photo: Graham Hunt
New Jersey. Photo: Shawn Casey
New York. Photo: Joe O’Connor
Maryland. Photo: Ryan Owen
