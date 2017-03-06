Spring isn’t officially here yet, but barring a surprising turn of meteorological events, it sure feels like winter is over. All those 60º February days, a lack of significant snowfall, tropical-hued water in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast… It’s enough to make the most dedicated coldwater warrior book a trip to the Arctic Circle. Which is not to say that February was a lackluster month in the surf department. The beginning of the month saw a few blizzardy days in New England. Florida enjoyed several different pulses of fun surf. The Caribbean went bonkers for what seemed like a week straight. And enough random one-day swell events kept our inboxes stuffed with sick photos. Below are a few dozen of our favorites collected for our February 2017 Swell Gallery, from the tropical depths to the icy tundra. Thanks be to the shortest month of the year — now let’s see what March and the next big seasonal shift has in store for us.
New England. Photo: John Gilman
Leif Engstrom, Puerto Rico. Photo: Darren Muschett
PJ Raia, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti
Bo Raynor, North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter
Phillip Watters, Central Florida. Photo: Jared Blais
Jacques Beriau, Maine. Photo: Nick LaVecchia
Austin Marvin, North Florida. Photo: Cody Coleman
New Jersey. Photo: Ben Currie
Riley Lamarche, Nova Scotia. Photo: Harrison Newman Jardine
Pete Erickson, North Carolina. Photo: Cory Godwin
Chase Modelski, South Florida. Photo: Jeff Biege
New England. Photo: James McGraghan
Pedro Fernandez, Dominican Republic. Photo: Daniel Stockdale
Joey Pinheiro, New England. Photo: Dave Nilsen
Mike Gleason, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia
Austin Eckardt, Puerto Rico. Photo: Brian Landergan
Simon Hetrick, North Carolina. Photo: Jeffrey O’Neil
Robbie Goodwin, Costa Rica. Photo: Dan Jenkins
Nova Scotia. Photo: Mike Bromley
Brian Corbitt, South Florida. Photo: Bob Baggett
New Jersey. Photo: Jules D’Arco
Nick Czuchra, New England. Photo: Tucker Grinnell
Matthew Glenn, Puerto Rico. Photo: Anthony Leone
Jon Smyth, New England. Photo: John Gilman
North Carolina. Photo: Cody Hammer
Matt Colby, New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello
Ben McBrien, New Jersey. Photo: Christor Lukasiewicz
Jose Perez, Maine. Photo: Jim Ready
Ale Moreda, Puerto Rico. Photo: Luis Santiago
New England. Photo: Alexander Leo
Christian Daniels, Central Florida. Photo: Mez
Massachusetts. Photo: Luke Simpson
North Carolina. Photo: Bob Hovey/DVO
Tom Petriken, New Jersey. Photo: Michael Guccione
Cory Barrington, Nova Scotia. Photo: Tom Terrell
Zak Kernan, South Florida. Photo: Mark Hill
Brian Goding, Massachusetts. Photo: Matt Czuchra
Maine. Photo: Nick LaVecchia
Trey Pocock, South Florida. Photo: Logan Suarez-Penrod