If you were unfortunate not to get to the beach at the right time Saturday morning then you didn’t get any of these heaving, Bayhead beauties like Rob “Raw” Kelly’s choc-a-holic’s dream wave pictured here. What Jersey lacks in water color sometimes is more than made up for with round, brown barrels of joy like this. Sick-quence!: Bruce Chrisner @brucechrisner1 on Instagram.

