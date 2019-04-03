Sick-quence! Jesse Hines Incredibly Deep Archival OBX Keg By Dugan!

I don’t know why we never ran this one back in the day but it’s a lonnnng Tom Dugan / ESM Sick-quence this one of Outer Bank’s legend Jesse Hines at at 32 frames but totally worth the exertion on the fingers to scroll all the way through and catch his deft escape act at the very end. When then Editor of the print pub Matt Pruett dreamed up the “Sick-quence” this is exactly what he had in mind. Taken in early May 2009 it’s spent almost 10 years to the day in hiding but we think well worth the wait. – Mez –