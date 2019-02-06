Sick-quence! Evan Geiselman’s Florida Pro Backside Hack By Dugan!

Evan Geiselman lost out on a repeat victory at the 2019 WSL QS 1000 Florida Pro but certainly left an indelible memory with this huge, fully committed backside vert in the early rounds. Although considered the odd’s on favorite going in to the event he came up one decent score short of winning the whole thing once and you have to wonder what would have happened if he had pulled this off in the final against his good friend and eventual winner Noah Schweizer. Guess we’ll have to wait til next year to find out. Sick-quence of Evan by Tom Dugan.