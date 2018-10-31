Sick-quence! Cole Deveney Rips An Excellent Score At ESA Champs!

One thing 15 year Cole Deveney from Brielle, New Jersey isn’t is small. Nor is his surfing. Watching the big kid over the past two years on frequent trips home to the Garden State, either while free surfing or during Eastern Surfing Association events, one thing has become crystal clear about his development is he is a budding power surfer with all the best attributes of style, form and rail use-age that he leverages with a skill beyond his years. While plenty good enough in marginal waves or shit-house conditions when the waves have more size and power he hit’s another gear entirely and lays down the kind of tracks you don’t often see most other young rippers from his age group laying down. While not winning the division he finaled at the recent ESA Championships this ESM Sick-quence! from the contest is proof positive that young gun Deveney is one to watch over the the next few years. Look for the full story and a mega photo gallery of the Championships next week on www.easternsurf.com. -Mez –