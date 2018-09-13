Sick-quence! Blake Speirs Acrobatic Air During Florence By Dugan

September 13, 2018 • Photos, Sick-quence!

 

Blake Speir Evil Knievel’s his way through a mad, high flying jump but without the bone breaking crash landing …

Blake Speir goes HAM at RC’s. Photo:Tom Dugan

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM