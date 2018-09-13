Sick-quence! Blake Speirs Acrobatic Air During Florence By Dugan

September 13, 2018 •
Photos, Sick-quence!
Blake Speir Evil Knievel’s his way through a mad, high flying jump but without the bone breaking crash landing …
Blake Speir goes HAM at RC’s. Photo:Tom Dugan
August 21, 2018 •
Girls
Pilar Matthews Hometown- Middletown, RI Instagram- @pilarmatthews Suit name/ Claire Sport Top $56 Justine Bottom $48 color/ Shell/Ivory Also Featured Olivia Top $48 Marial Bottom $48 Alcatraz/Graphite/Ivory/Scarlett/Sky Photographer...
