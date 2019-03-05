Sick-quence! Bal Get’s Shacked At The Shore By Bruce Chrisner!

We’re pretty sure the 2 hour drive to the northern beaches of Garden State from his native Long Island that includes dealing with some of the fiercest commuter traffic you will ever encounter anywhere in the world, at least two tanks of gas and a shit ton of tolls – including $17.00 for the Verrazano-Narrows and $13.00 for Goethals Bridge’s alone – is always worth it for Balaram Stack when he get’s to pack endless keg’s all day at the Jersey Shore. In fact we’re pretty sure he’d pay double and drive another 6 hours when sick pit’s like this are on offer and be sure to check out the bonus GIF at the bottom. Sick-quence by Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views Photography / @brucechrisner1 on Instagram