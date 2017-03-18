Sequence: Mike Gleason in New England — Photos: Trevor Murphy

March 18, 2017 • Photos

With great risk comes great reward — but sometimes that reward is just a little too far down the line, as Mike Gleason found out in New England the other day. The good news? Missing this massive barrel only motivated Mike to push harder for the rest of the epic session, as photographed by Trevor Murphy.

