The Belmar Pro is off to a fantastic start in New Jersey with pumping conditions thanks to long-period swell from Hurricane Irma. Here’s North Carolina native Dallas Tolson pulling into a screamer this morning, as photographed by Daniel Stockdale for our September 8, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: belmar pro, dallas tolson, Daniel stocktake, hurricane irma, new jersey, photo of the day, potd