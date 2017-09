Enjoy this view of Hurricane Irma’s forerunners, captured today in North Carolina by Woody Harris for our September 7, 2017 Photo of the Day, now — starting in the next 48 hours, things will look a lot different as forecast models predict a Category 4 landfall in South Florida and Irma’s Cat 3 remnants bisecting the Florida peninsula late Saturday through early Monday.

