After devastating the Eastern Caribbean over the last two days, Hurricane Irma will pass north of the Dominican Republic on Thursday, 24 hours after Arturo Pereyra got one last big-wave session in with Jorge Mijares behind the lens for our September 6, 2017 Photo of the Day. Stay safe out there friends and don’t underestimate Irma’s power.

Tags: arturo pereyra, dominican republic, jorge mijares, photo of the day, potd, september 6 2017