“I experienced the best and the worst of surfing recently in one of my favorite places,” says Florida’s Cobie Gittner of his trip to North Carolina last week. “I went from trading off some of the best tubes I’ve ever seen in the Outer Banks (like this one photographed by Nick Steben for our September 3, 2017 Photo of the Day) with my friends to the worst surfing injury I’ve ever had. I fractured my L1 and nearly pancaked two disks. I’m very grateful that it is not as bad as it could have been and to have been surrounded by great friends that helped me through the process to get home. I should make a full recovery and can’t wait to get back in the water.”

