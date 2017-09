“Rob Kelly on a dark north side of Frisco Pier drift session on Monday, September 18, 2017, absolutely charging a Jose barrel,” says ESM Co-Founder Dick “Mez” Meseroll. “I was amazed that he was even able to get out in the gnarly, windblown conditions — it was worth the all-day wait to get this single frame. The last time I caught good waves in Frisco, North Carolina, with Rob was during another ESA Easterns lay day exactly ten years ago (when a younger Kelly eventually took two divisions wins) that looked eerily similar to this. Like they say, deja vu all over again?”

Tags: esa easterns, frisco, mez, north carolina, outer banks, photo of the day, potd, rob kelly