Hurricane-force winds. Storm surges. Flooding rains. Wildfires. Terrorist attacks. Earthquakes. It doesn’t matter what you throw at the United States of America — surfers like Sam Seeland will still stand up and score while the red, white, and blue will still fly. September 11, 2017 Photo of the Day by Dave Nilsen.

