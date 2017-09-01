September 1, 2017

September 1, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Quentin Turko proves that there’s no better place to stuff yourself for the start of September than the Outer Banks of North Carolina, as photographed by Robbie Vallad for our September 1, 2017 Photo of the Day.

