Seems like forever and a day about now when it was the “trunking it” season all along the east coast but it’s a pretty sure bet here that Justin Quintal would gladly don full winter wetsuit battle regalia if he could plug himself into Outer Banks keg’s like this during the Mean Season.

Photo: SlashSmash

Tags: asher nolan, barrels, justin quintal, obnc, OBX, slashmash, ss turns