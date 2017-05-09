“I took a couple of swims on Sunday when the light was poking in,” New Jersey photographer Dan Przygocki said of this May 9, 2017 Photo of the Day. “I tried to squeeze in some wide angle with Andrew Baumgartel, and I was bummed at first on this near-miss, but then thought the over/under the lip view could be cool. On Monday, I made it my day to surf — or so I thought. I was surfing around 5:00 PM when I watched James Contreras and Derek McKenna string together a couple longer ones in the sunset light and I had to grab my camera. I’m really pumped on one I captured of James sliding by with the moon rise behind him and almost tropical-looking water — that’s going on my favorites list” (and you’ll be seeing it in the pages of ESM soon enough).

