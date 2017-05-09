May 9, 2017

May 9, 2017 • Photo of The Day

may 9, 2017

“I took a couple of swims on Sunday when the light was poking in,” New Jersey photographer Dan Przygocki said of this May 9, 2017 Photo of the Day. “I tried to squeeze in some wide angle with Andrew Baumgartel, and I was bummed at first on this near-miss, but then thought the over/under the lip view could be  cool. On Monday, I made it my day to surf — or so I thought. I was surfing around 5:00 PM when I watched James Contreras and Derek McKenna string together a couple longer ones in the sunset light and I had to grab my camera. I’m really pumped on one I captured of James sliding by with the moon rise behind him and almost tropical-looking water — that’s going on my favorites list” (and you’ll be seeing it in the pages of ESM soon enough).

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


May 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 200

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM