May 7, 2017 • Photo of The Day

With summer on the horizon, it’s starting to warm up here on the East Coast, which means guys like Luke Gordon will be seeking out as much shade as possible in the near future. This May 7, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Jon Carter.

