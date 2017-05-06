May 6, 2017 • Photo of The Day
This spring string of waves just can’t stop/won’t stop for the East Coast, with Cassidy McClain getting her slice of the action in New Jersey this weekend with photographer Jake Krum. Can we get a hallelujah for more fun conditions like this and more Photos of the Day this perfect?
More Photos
-
May 8, 2017
May 8, 2017
-
May 7, 2017
May 7, 2017
-
May 6, 2017
May 6, 2017
-
May 5, 2017
May 5, 2017
-
May 4, 2017
May 4, 2017
-
May 3, 2017
May 3, 2017
-
May 2, 2017
May 2, 2017
-
April 2017 Swell Gallery
May 2, 2017
-
May 1, 2017
May 1, 2017
-
April 30, 2017
April 30, 2017
-
April 29, 2017
April 29, 2017
-
End of April in North Carolina Swell Gallery
April 28, 2017
Tags: cassidy mcclain, jake krum, new jersey, photo of the day, potd