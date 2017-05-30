May 30, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Two’s company and three’s a crowd, but when you’re navigating New York barrels on the last free day before Memorial Day Weekend, one is the loveliest number, as Sam Hammer demonstrated for our May 30, 2017 Photo of the Day taken by Josh Goetz.
Tags: josh goetz, photo of the day, potd, sam hammer