May 29, 2017

May 29, 2017 • Photo of The Day

may 29, 2017

This Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country so that we could enjoy iconic American moments like this one, captured earlier this year in New Jersey by Zach Vincent for our May 29, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


May 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 200

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM