May 29, 2017 • Photo of The Day
This Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country so that we could enjoy iconic American moments like this one, captured earlier this year in New Jersey by Zach Vincent for our May 29, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: memorial day, new jersey, photo of the day, potd, zach vincent