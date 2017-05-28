May 28, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Inside, outside, left, right, behind the bowl or out on the shoulder — the options were endless on Friday in New Jersey, with Garden State surfers savoring the last opportunity to roam freely before Memorial Day weekend officially kicked off. Taken by Bill Brooks for our May 28, 2017 Photo of the Day.
More Photos
-
May 29, 2017
May 29, 2017
-
May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
-
May 27, 2017
May 27, 2017
-
May 26, 2017
May 26, 2017
-
May 25, 2017
May 25, 2017
-
May 24, 2017
May 24, 2017
-
May 23, 2017
May 23, 2017
-
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
-
May 21, 2017
May 21, 2017
-
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
-
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
-
May 18, 2017
May 18, 2017
Tags: bill brooks, memorial day weekend, new jersey, photo of the day, potd