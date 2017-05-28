May 28, 2017

May 28, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Inside, outside, left, right, behind the bowl or out on the shoulder — the options were endless on Friday in New Jersey, with Garden State surfers savoring the last opportunity to roam freely before Memorial Day weekend officially kicked off. Taken by Bill Brooks for our May 28, 2017 Photo of the Day.

