May 26, 2017 • Photo of The Day

“The waves on Long Island were really good this morning before the wind came up,” says photographer Cory Ransom. “I linked up in the water with Thor Larson for a few good rides — this happened to be his first one.” And that’s perfect for our May 26, 2017 Photo of the Day.

