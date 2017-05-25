May 25, 2017

May 25, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Looks like one more shot of spring swell will grace the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast before the Memorial Day frenzy sets in and summer unofficially begins. So paddle hard tomorrow, friends, as these two did in New York on Mother’s Day, as seen by Jonathan Spector for our May 25, 2017 Photo of the Day.

