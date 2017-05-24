May 24, 2017 • Photo of The Day
A southerly windswell is making its way up the Eastern Seaboard as we speak, and when that kind of energy kicks up in the Atlantic, it makes its first appearance in South Carolina, where Justin Klem and Kent Ficklin teamed up for this windy mid-morning bash for our May 24, 2017 Photo of the Day.
