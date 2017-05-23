With the unofficial start of the Jersey Shore summer about to kick off in a couple of days this Memorial Day weekend, enjoy your last days of relative peace and quiet on the roads and unrestricted freedom on the beaches from Cape May to Sandy Hook for the next three and a half months. Here’s one last look at what surfing in the “off-season” looks like before the tourist hordes descend and the madness begins in the Garden State, as seen by ESM Co-Founder Dick “Mez” Meseroll for our May 23, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: mez, mother's day, new jersey, photo of the day, potd