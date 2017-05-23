May 23, 2017 • Photo of The Day
With the unofficial start of the Jersey Shore summer about to kick off in a couple of days this Memorial Day weekend, enjoy your last days of relative peace and quiet on the roads and unrestricted freedom on the beaches from Cape May to Sandy Hook for the next three and a half months. Here’s one last look at what surfing in the “off-season” looks like before the tourist hordes descend and the madness begins in the Garden State, as seen by ESM Co-Founder Dick “Mez” Meseroll for our May 23, 2017 Photo of the Day.
More Photos
-
May 23, 2017
May 23, 2017
-
May 22, 2017
May 22, 2017
-
May 21, 2017
May 21, 2017
-
May 20, 2017
May 20, 2017
-
May 19, 2017
May 19, 2017
-
May 18, 2017
May 18, 2017
-
May 17, 2017
May 17, 2017
-
May 16, 2017
May 16, 2017
-
May 15, 2017
May 15, 2017
-
May 14, 2017
May 14, 2017
-
May 13, 2017
May 13, 2017
-
May 12, 2017
May 12, 2017
Tags: mez, mother's day, new jersey, photo of the day, potd