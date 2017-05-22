May 22, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Chris Moore and AJ Kammerer team up for a tranquil moment on Mother’s Day in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, perfect for our May 22, 2017 Photo of the Day.
Tags: aj kammerer, chris moore, mother's day, north carolina, outer banks, photo of the day, potd