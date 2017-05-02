The best waves east of the Rocky Mountains on May Day? The Florida Panhandle, where photographer Alex Dantin was shocked about what yesterday’s cold front delivered: “What a day it was on the Gulf Coast!” Dantin said. “I was not aware of all the intensity and wind that came with the front. It had our house on pilings rocking so hard it woke me up in the middle of the night. But the hype was real: the buoys read 7.8 feet at 6 seconds in the morning, and throughout the day with the rising tide, certain spots REALLY turned on with the wind slacking up and the interval increased by two seconds! It almost looked like a hurricane swell with some of the sets that were coming through. A great day to say the least — everyone is exhausted from all the stoke yesterday.” And that’s perfect for our May 2, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: alex dantin, florida panhandle, photo of the day, potd