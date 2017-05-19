May 19, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Even though they’ve seen a few different attempts at documenting the East Coast surf world over their many years on this planet, Rob Curcio and Carl “Tinker” West still know good coverage when they see it, as photographed by Ken Shane at the 2017 New Jersey Surf Hall of Fame induction ceremony held last week in Ocean City for our May 19, 2017 Photo of the Day.
