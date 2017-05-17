May 17, 2017

May 17, 2017 • Photo of The Day

may 17, 2017

You know that peak that always breaks just a little bit farther up the beach than you can reach? Well, paddle harder, like Tyler Layton and his crew did on Mother’s Day in Maryland for our May 17, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


May 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 200

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM