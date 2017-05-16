May 16, 2017

May 16, 2017 • Photo of The Day

“It was firing on the Outer Banks this past Mother’s Day,” says photographer Allison Weeks of this May 16, 2017 Photo of the Day. “This shot was taken in the late afternoon; conditions were even cleaner earlier in the day but I was frothing too hard to surf and didn’t snap any photos! People were getting barreled out of their minds and the lineup had less than 10 people. Perfect lefts and rights — definitely a day to remember.”

