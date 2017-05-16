May 16, 2017 • Photo of The Day
“It was firing on the Outer Banks this past Mother’s Day,” says photographer Allison Weeks of this May 16, 2017 Photo of the Day. “This shot was taken in the late afternoon; conditions were even cleaner earlier in the day but I was frothing too hard to surf and didn’t snap any photos! People were getting barreled out of their minds and the lineup had less than 10 people. Perfect lefts and rights — definitely a day to remember.”
More Photos
-
May 16, 2017
May 16, 2017
-
May 15, 2017
May 15, 2017
-
May 14, 2017
May 14, 2017
-
May 13, 2017
May 13, 2017
-
May 12, 2017
May 12, 2017
-
May 11, 2017
May 11, 2017
-
May 10, 2017
May 10, 2017
-
May 9, 2017
May 9, 2017
-
May 8, 2017
May 8, 2017
-
May 7, 2017
May 7, 2017
-
May 6, 2017
May 6, 2017
-
May 5, 2017
May 5, 2017
Tags: mother's day, north carolina, outer banks, photo of the day, potd