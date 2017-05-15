We heard a wide range of responses about how Mid-Atlantic surfers dealt with good waves on Mother’s Day, from moms posting up on the beach all day while the kids surf to moms being stood up for brunch while we went after just one more barrel. But New Jersey photographer Kyle Gronostajski said it best about this May 15, 2017 Photo of the Day of Conor Willem — “I only had a short window to get in the water yesterday like a lot of people, but I was happy enough to nail this one.”

Tags: conor willem, kyle gronostajski, photo of the day, potd