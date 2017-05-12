May 12, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Let your Friday fun flag fly, not matter what form of waveriding equipment you rely on. Here’s Graham Chapman, as tubed as can be last weekend in New Jersey, as captured by Tim Torchia for our May 12, 2017 Photo of the Day.
