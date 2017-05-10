May 10, 2017

May 10, 2017 • Photo of The Day

“Never cut a tree down in wintertime. Never make a negative decision in the low time. Never make your most important decisions when you are in your worst moods. Wait. Be patient. The storm will pass. The spring will come.” Robert Schuller’s words seem as prescient as ever to describe this shot, taken in New England last weekend by Luke Simpson for our May 10, 2017 Photo of the Day.

