march 9, 2017

“Best south swell of the winter yesterday!” says New Jersey photographer Shawn Casey. “Definitely a top pick for any swells this season so far. Perfect angle, period, size, and wind late morning and most of the afternoon until coming onshore a bit. The quality was top notch — working an oceanfront job in front of the prime low tide zone allowed for some unique perspectives.” And that’s what we call a Photo of the Day.

