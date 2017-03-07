March 7, 2017

March 7, 2017 • Photo of The Day

We’re gonna institute #throwbacktuesday, because why not? That’s how much we love this bulbous beauty from back in January, as photographed in New Jersey by Ben Currie for Photo of the Day. Hopefully we’ll see more of this before winter’s officially over.

