March 5, 2017 • Photo of The Day
Whatever cool thing you have stashed in the back of your closet has nothing on Aaron Cormican’s 2003 X-Games jersey, signed by Kelly Slater, Taj Burrow, Shea and Cory Lopez, Dean Randazzo, Asher Nolan, Matt Kechele, Shane Dorian, Todd Kline, Todd Morcom, and Gorkin himself, that year’s MVP. Aaron is also this year’s MVP because he’s auctioning off the jersey to raise money for Jake Davis, whose surfing career was sidetracked by a diagnosis of Spinal Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). Check out https://www.jakesstrength.com/campaign/jakes-strength/ and @therealgorkin on Instagram for more information.
