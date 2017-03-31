March 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Every year, the most promising young surfers flock to New Smyrna Beach, FL, for the NSSA East Coast Championships. And every year, Jeremy Johnston reminds them that the performance level in this cauldron of talent remains sky high. And that’s an educational and awe-inspiring Photo of the Day for March 31, 2017, as seen by Jason Obenauer.

