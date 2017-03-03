March 3, 2017

March 3, 2017 • Photo of The Day

Every single photographer and surfer who submitted shots from Thursday in New Jersey said some version of the same thing: “It was tough out there!” But those golden moments did happen from time to time, as photographer Sean Hoffman said of the March 3, 2017 Photo of the Day: “A couple sneaky ones out there while it lasted.”

