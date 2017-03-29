March 29, 2017

March 29, 2017 • Photo of The Day

march 29, 2017

“I’ve been getting in the water more now that temps are warming up and got a chance to line up with my friend Mark Yonkers while we had this front coming over,” says Southern North Carolina photographer Jordan Nason, who has a new website up. “It gave us some pretty awesome clouds, and the water color was so green and blue. It’s hard to get a good water shot in Wrightsville so Mark and I were stoked we could link up for this one!” That’s the kind of collaboration that’s perfect for our March 29, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


March 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 199

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM