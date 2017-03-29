“I’ve been getting in the water more now that temps are warming up and got a chance to line up with my friend Mark Yonkers while we had this front coming over,” says Southern North Carolina photographer Jordan Nason, who has a new website up. “It gave us some pretty awesome clouds, and the water color was so green and blue. It’s hard to get a good water shot in Wrightsville so Mark and I were stoked we could link up for this one!” That’s the kind of collaboration that’s perfect for our March 29, 2017 Photo of the Day.

Tags: jordan nason, mark yonkers, north carolina, photo of the day, potd, wrightsville beach